Cardinals Activate Greg Holland, will be Available for Monday’s Game

Posted 11:04 pm, April 9, 2018, by

After just two minor league appearances, new Cardinals closer Greg Holland has been activated and will be at Busch Stadium in time for the Brewers vs Cardinals game on Monday night. The Redbirds signed the free agent relief specialist on opening day and after a short stint in the minors, Holland is ready to go. Holland was interviewed before the game Monday on joining the Cards.

 