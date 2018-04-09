City spends $70K to fix up Mayor Krewson’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It team digging into the cost to taxpayers for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson fixing up her Office.

She spent a total of $70,000 to fix up the conference room kitchenette, a women’s restroom in her office, carpeting and a few other odds and ends.

I asked for an interview with Mayor Krewson.

Instead, the administration gave me Board of Public Service President Rich Bradley to talk to.

They had the work done at the Mayor's request.

Among other things, taxpayers spent $21,454 for hallway carpet work. That included asbestos abatement.

Redoing a kitchenette cost you $17,974.

It cost taxpayers $27,455 to redo a women’s bathroom in her office, and painting and plaster repair cost around $4,000

All totaled you spent $70,892.24.

Investigator Elliott Davis talked to the head of BPS who said they never got a similar request from Mayor Slay who was in office for 16 years.