Destination Moon exhibit coming to Saint Louis Science Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The 49th anniversary of the moon landing is July 20, 2018. So, now is the perfect time to learn more about Apollo 11 at the Saint Louis Science Center's special exhibition.

Bert Vescolani from the Saint Louis Science Center joins us with models of the command module, the lunar module and the Apollo 11 spacecraft to talk about the upcoming exhibit.

Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission opens at the Saint Louis Science Center on April 14 and will run through September 3. The Science Center is one of four museums nationwide—and the only in the Midwest—to host the traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

The exhibition features the Apollo 11 command module Columbia, as well as 20 artifacts from the historic mission that landed man on the moon.

To customize the exhibition for St. Louis, the science center has added 8,000 square feet to help set the stage historically for visitors, offer hands-on learning experiences and provide a glimpse at the future of human spaceflight.

Check out Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission at the Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave. Admission for non-members is $8 - $10.

For more information, call 314-289-4424 or visit SLSC.org.