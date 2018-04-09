Man dies in 3-alarm fire at Ellisville condo community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO - One person has died in a three-alarm fire at the Carmel Woods Condos in Ellisville. Two firefighters are suffering minor burns. There are no other injuries reported in this fire.

Firefighters say a man in his late 40's or early 50's was sitting on a ledge at his condo, yelling for help, during the fire. He fell three stories to the ground. Neighbors tell FOX 2 that his head was injured during the fall. It is unclear whether that person died from the flames, the smoke or the fall.

Crews from multiple fire departments were called to the condos to assist in putting out the fire. There were 74 firefighters from five agencies were called to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

significant fire in Carmel Woods off Kieffer Creek. Please avoid the area — Ellisville MO Police (@Ellisville_PD) April 9, 2018

Fire in Ellisville. Looks like the apartments behind Gold’s Gym. Hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/qgtea9rDPo — Matt Mercurio (@MattMercurio) April 9, 2018