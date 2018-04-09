Holland Struggles in Debut, Cards Lose to Brewers, Jose Martinez Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Cardinals closer Greg Holland walked four batters in the 10th inning, allowing the go ahead run in the Cardinals 5-4 lose to the Brewers on Monday night at Busch Stadium. After Dexter Fowler had tied the game in the bottom of the 9th with a sacrifice fly, the Birds turned to Holland. The former Royals and Rockies relief pitcher struggled with his control. He faced five hitters, walking four and recording just one out. His fourth walk of the inning, to Milwaukee Orlando Arcia forced home Travis Shaw with the go ahead 5-4 run.

Miles Mikolas started the game for the Cardinals. He pitched into the 7th inning, allowing four runs, but struck out five Brewers. The Cardinals got run scoring hits in the 3rd inning by Dexter Fowler and Marcell Ozuna to take a 3-2 lead.

The Cardinals first baseman Jose Martinez suffered an injury in the 9th inning and left the game. Martinez was covering first base on a ground ball, but his right achillies tendon was kicked by the Brewers Lorenzo Cain running to first. Both players left the contest. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talked after the game about Jose's injury, calling it a day to day prognosis.