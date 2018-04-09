House to release report despite Greitens’ request for delay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A report by the special Missouri House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens will be released this week. It comes despite the governor's legal team asking the committee to delay its release.

Attorney Edward Dowd sent a letter Friday to the head of the House committee that's investigating that details what he said were several problems with a criminal investigation being conducted in St. Louis. Dowd warned that the committee's findings will "almost certainly" contain information that will prove to be inaccurate as the criminal investigation proceeds.

The committee is investigating allegations that Greitens took a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman during their affair in 2015. The governor has denied any criminal wrongdoing. The committee's chairman, Republican Rep. Jay Barnes, declined comment Saturday.

Meanwhile, first lady Sheena Greitens claims she was stalked by the ex-husband of Governor Greiten's mistress. The Washington Examiner's website obtained a copy of the letter Sheena Greitens sent to the Missouri legislative committee investigating the governor. It claims the ex-husband of the woman harassed and spied on the Greitens family and even contacted her parents.