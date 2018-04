× Illinois had 4th wettest February and March on record

ST. LOUIS, MO — Illinois climate experts say the state saw the fourth wettest February and March on record this year. That led to flooding in some parts of northern Illinois back in February.

The statewide average for the two months was 8.69 inches.

The all-time record is 8.96 inches.

Carlyle got more rain in March than any other city across the state.