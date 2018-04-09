A 14 year old actress, who happens to be deaf gives a riveting performance in this scary movie. Kevin talks to Millicent Simmonds about why it was so important to have a deaf actress play this role.
Kevin’s Reel World – Deaf Actress Delivers in A Quiet Place
