Lanes of I-44 to shift during 39th Street bridge construction

ST. LOUIS, MO — Road work continues on Interstate 44 Monday. Missouri Department of Transportation plans to shift three lanes of eastbound traffic onto westbound lanes of I-44 between Tower Grove Avenue and S. Grand Boulevard after the morning rush.

Beginning Tuesday, April 10, workers will close 39th Street under the interstate for at least a week to tear down the 39th St. bridge. Drivers should detour on Grand Blvd. or Tower Grove Ave. Pedestrians and cyclists may use Thurman Ave. as a detour.

Ultimately, MoDOT will close one lane in each direction on I-44 and shift traffic around the bridge work through early 2020.