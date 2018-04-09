× Metro releasing new ‘Safe Trek’ safety app

ST. LOUIS, MO — Staying safe while riding the rails. Metro Transit is rolling out a new safety tool for public transit riders.

It’s an app called “Safe Trek.”

The free app will notify police if you need emergency help.

All you have to do is push a safe button on the app. Safe Trek will then send your personal info and location to police.

Metro says you’ll be able to used Safe Trek while riding Metro link or Metro bus or while walking to a transit center or waiting for a bus or MetroLink.

The app is available on iOS and Android devices.