Sheena Greitens claims she was stalked by ex-husband of Governor’s mistress

ST. LOUIS, MO — First lady Sheena Greitens claims she was stalked by the ex-husband of Governor Greiten's mistress. The Washington Examiner's website obtained a copy of the letter Sheena Greitens sent to the Missouri legislative committee investigating the governor. It claims the ex-husband of the woman harassed and spied on the Greitens family and even contacted her parents.

“When I didn’t respond to his anonymous emails, he sent me a letter,” Sheena Greitens said. “When a letter to me didn’t produce the desired response, he contacted my parents. When letters didn’t satisfy him, he made his accusations public on Twitter. And finally, when targeting our family on social media didn’t fulfill his agenda, he secretly recorded his wife admitting to the affair and began shopping the audio tape to news outlets.”

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' personal attorney is asking state lawmakers to delay the release of its findings in an investigation of Greitens' actions during an extramarital affair.

Attorney Edward Dowd sent a letter Friday to the head of the House committee that's investigating that details what he said were several problems with a criminal investigation being conducted in St. Louis.

Dowd warned that the committee's findings will ``almost certainly'' contain information that will prove to be inaccurate as the criminal investigation proceeds.

The House's report is expected to be released in the coming week.

The committee is investigating allegations that Greitens took a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman during their affair in 2015. The governor has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

The committee's chairman, Republican Rep. Jay Barnes, declined comment Saturday.