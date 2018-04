× Moe’s searching for ‘Chief Taco Officer’

ST. LOUIS, MO — Moe’s Southwest Grill is looking to hire a chief taco officer. The Mexican food chain will pick someone to host a two week, all expenses paid, taco tour promoting their three amigos tacos.

The company’s website says the perks include all the tacos you can eat, a budget of $1,000, free swag and a trip to Moe’s headquarters in Atlanta.

You have until April 20th to apply.