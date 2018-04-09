‘People don’t proceed with cases with no evidence’ – Gov. Greitens attorney responds after deposition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Governor's team of lawyers are responding with force following the deposition of K.S. by another one of Greitens' lawyers, Scott Rosenbloom.

"Here, there is no pic and you have a witness who said, 'I never saw a pic. I may have dreamed I saw a phone there. But, I don't know if it was a dream or reality," said Greitens' Attorney, Ed Dowd.

Dowd says if you're a prosecutor with a one witness case, and your witness says she didn't see a phone or a camera, then the case should be dismissed.

"In 40 years as a US attorney, an assistant US attorney, and in private practice; I have never seen a case like this. Generally, people don't proceed with cases with no evidence," said attorney Ed Dowd.

I asked Dowd what his client, Governor Greitens, thinks about what was said in last week's deposition of his former mistress.

"Even the alleged victim was saying, 'Please leave me alone. I don't want to be in this, but she was dragged into this," said Ed Dowd.

Dowd says the witness was interviewed by the Circuit Attorney's Office for two hours on videotape, but now is being told the video machine didn't work.

"We don't know what happened. They tried to tape and are now claiming they don't have it, and we want it. We are entitled to it," said Ed Dowd.

While dowd feels this case has no merit, he says he looks forward to trial on May 14th.