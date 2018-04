Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Meet Goofy, a 2-year-old terrier mix from the Metro East Humane Society.

Goofy weighs about 58 pounds and is a favorite of the staff at the moment, because he is quiet, clean and well-behaved.

He loves going on long walks and would love to be a part of your family.

Visit Goofy at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.