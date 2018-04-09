Police chase theft suspects from Wentzville Missouri into East. St. Louis Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A police chase started in Missouri and ended in Illinois at around 10am Monday. Police arrested a man in East St. Louis after a chase that began at Dick's Sporting Good's in Wentzville.

Three suspects are accused of stealing from the store. The suspect drove from the store in Wentzville on I-70 into East St. Louis with police in pursuit. The chase ended on foot in an East St. Louis neighborhood.

One of the suspects was taken into custody after being found hiding in a garage. Two women, who were in the car with the suspect, were also taken into custody.