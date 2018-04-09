Retired firefighter opening ‘Low Key Music’ in Hzelwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new business opens Monday (April 9) in North St. Louis County offering musical instruments, accessories, instruction and repair. Low Key Music (6235 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Hazelwood) is a one-stop shop for all things instrumental.

In the 3,500 square foot showroom, visitors will find common percussion, brass, woodwind and string instruments for sale and rent as well as hard to find instruments like the bass saxophone, English horn, contra bass clarinet and alto flute.

In addition to instrument sales and rental, Low Key Music also offers instrument cleaning and repair, music lessons and an auditorium for performances.

Low Key Music

Grand Opening at 10:00am 4/09/2018

6235 N. Lindbergh

Hazelwood

More information: www.Facebook.Com/lowkeymusicstl