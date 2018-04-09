× Snapchat threat closes Clayton High School

CLAYTON, MO — Administrators are taking a threat posted to Snapchat seriously. They are canceling classes at Clayton High School Monday morning.

This statement is posted to the school’s website:

“Last night we became aware of a Snapchat post that made a direct threat to Clayton High School. Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing CHS and the Orange and Blue Rooms, today, Monday, April 9. We have been working with Clayton police throughout the night to investigate. However, given the timing and the limited amount of information we have at this point, the best way to ensure the safety of our students and staff is to close the campus. We do feel that this threat was specific to CHS and that there is no reason to close any of our other schools. However, we have asked our partners at the Clayton Police Department to have an increased presence at all of our schools today. We will update you once we have additional information.”

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.