Southern Illinois’ ‘Walmart Yodeling Boy’ getting party after going viral

HARRISBURG, IL — Some people in Illinois picked up dinner and a show last week at their local Walmart. Mason Ramsey, 10, was there and just started singing. He's now known as "The Yodeling Boy" for his rendition of Hank Williams' Lovesick Blues.

The little yodeler has since gone viral for his Walmart concert with dozens of funny memes that have him singing with rappers and rockers.

Walmart is loving the free publicity too. They've decided to throw a concert at Mason's hometown Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois.

