St. Louis #3 US city for dog attacks on postal workers

ST. LOUIS, MO — The US Postal service says the number of employees attacked by dogs is on the rise. The postal service blames online shopping because those purchases require more deliveries.

State Farm Insurance says Illinois had the second-most dog-related injury claims last year. Missouri is ranked 15th. St. Louis is third in the nation among cities with dog bite incidents involving postal workers, that statistic is up 68 percent.

This is national dog bite prevention week.