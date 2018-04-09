St. Louis family fights off intruder with hammer, makes dramatic escape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis municipal court documents detail a family’s dramatic escape from their home Saturday when a man forced his way in, allegedly trying to get to his 2-month-old baby girl.

Christopher Miller, 25, is charged with burglary, domestic assault, assault in the 4th degree and property damage. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to court documents, Miller is the father of the 2-month-old girl. The baby’s mother is 18-years-old and the two have never been in a relationship. Miller is accused of pushing his way into her house, where she lives with their baby, her mother and three younger siblings, near Canaan Avenue and Edna in north St. Louis. Authorities say Miller went to “roughly grab the 2-month-old child” at which point the baby’s mother and grandmother tried to intervene. After pushing the grandmother away, Miller allegedly strangled the mother causing her to “experience great difficulty breathing” and he did not release his grip until the grandmother struck him in the back of the head with a hammer.

Court documents say Miller briefly left but when the family saw him return with a gun, and begin to kick in the front door, they hid in the basement. Later fleeing through the rear basement door to a neighbor’s house to call the police.