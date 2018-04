Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARSON, CA - Two teens may have watched a little too many cartoons when they came up with this idea. They tried to sneak into a screening of Black Panther. They disguised themselves as a very tall man in a trench coat and tried to buy just one ticket at a movie theater in Carson, California.

The employee behind the ticket counter was not buying it.

The costume stunt had everyone in line laughing too.

Witnesses say it was quite obvious one teen was sitting on the other teens shoulders.