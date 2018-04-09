Tour de Stooges comes to the Metro East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Time to dust off your bicycle and your best Three Stooges impersonation. The first Saturday in May is the 21st Annual Tour de Stooges, a goofy ride that allows you to be Larry, Curly or Moe for the day and raise money for a good cause.

George Fero from Gateway East Trails joins us to talk about the event.

Ferro anticipates 500-1000 riders, depending upon the weather, to ride any of the six routes, ranging from 10-100 miles. Full support will be provided with stocked rest areas, and lunch is included with the $30 pre-registration fee, or $35 on the day of the ride. Proceeds are used for bicycle advocacy and infrastructure development, trail development in western St Clair County and cycling education.

New this year is a charity give-back program; Gateway East Trails will send to the charity of the rider's choice 10% of the pre-registration fee per rider who is registered for any of these local charity rides: Pedal the Cause (Siteman Cancer Center), Tour de Cure (American Diabetes Association), Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride (Multiple Sclerosis Society) and St Louis Cycle for Life (Cystic Fibrosis Foundation).

The 21st Annual Tour de Stooges will take place on Saturday, May 5, from 6:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.

For more information, visit www.TourDeStooges.org.