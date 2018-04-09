Treating and preventing toxic stress in children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - When a child experiences physical or emotional abuse, chronic neglect, substance abuse or long-term economic hardship, it can trigger "toxic stress," a mental health disorder that can last for a lifetime.

Children's Hospital pediatrician Dr. Jamie Kondis joins us to talk about toxic stress and Voices for Children, a nonprofit city and county CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, program.

Voices for Children is holding their annual gala, "A Chance to Dream," at the Chase Park Plaza on Friday, April 20, at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.Voices-STL.org.

Then, on May 5, Dr. Kondis will host 30 years of CASA at the Four Points Sheraton.