U of Illinois begins public awareness advertising campaign

URBANA, Ill. – The University of Illinois System is launching a statewide marketing campaign to increase public awareness of its three universities as part of a multi-billion dollar fundraising campaign.

University officials say the campaign responds to public opinion surveys that show only half of Illinois residents believed the system significantly contributes to the state’s economy. Many respondents were also unable to identify the system’s three main university locations in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.

The initiative also comes as the public university system is in the midst of a 5 year campaign to raise $3.1 billion. Jim Moore is president of the University of Illinois Foundation. He says broadcasting the university system’s achievements and impact will attract donors.

Advertisements include billboards, radio spots and increased social media engagement.