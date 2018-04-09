× Warrant Officer from Manchester killed in Fort Campbell helicopter crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) _ Army officials have released the names of two soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed during a training mission.

Fort Campbell officials on Sunday identified the victims as 37-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Connolly of Manchester, Mo. and 28-year-old Warrant Officer James Casadona from Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. Connolly was an instructor pilot and Casadona was a pilot in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Officials say in a news release the AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed Friday night in a training area at the sprawling Army post that straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line. They were the only two people aboard the helicopter.

The statement says Connolly joined the Army in 2001 and Casadona joined in 2012.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.