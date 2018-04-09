× Woman dies after estranged husband attempts murder-suicide in Arnold parking lot

ARNOLD, MO – A woman injured during a murder-suicide attempt in an Arnold parking lot Friday night has died from her injuries. Arnold Police tell FOX 2 that Linda Cook, 32, of St. Louis County has passed away. They say her estranged husband Johnny Cook, 31, was the gunman.

Authorities were called to the parking lot of the Ross Dress For Less store at the Arnold Commons Shopping Center Friday where investigators say a man shot his estranged wife in front of their three children and then shot and killed himself. The family was meeting for dinner when the couple got into an argument

Linda Cook was taken to the hospital after the shooting. She was on life support and in critical condition this weekend. Her family announced the death Monday morning. Their three children are now with relatives.

Terry Richardson is asking for donations for his daughter’s funeral. He writes on a GoFundMe page: “At this time we are seeking donations for funeral expenses and expenses to take care of her children. We really appreciate any and all donations.”

This is video from a previous report: