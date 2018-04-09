‘You gotta be ready to fight’ Molina fires back after vulgar comment by D-Backs manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals open a three-game series against Milwaukee Monday at Busch Stadium. They were looking for a series win against Arizona Sunday.

During the top of the second inning, AJ Pollock was called out on strikes. Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo came out to argue and gets ejected. Then he said something vulgar to Yadier Molina and things got heated. Both benches cleared but no punches were thrown.

The game was scoreless in the fifth inning until Kolten Wong singles up the middle. Molina motors around from second base to score, putting the Cardinals up one-nothing.

David Peralta hits a two-run shot off Cardinals reliever Dominic Leone to put Arizona on top 3-1. Later in the eighth inning, AJ Pollock had a solo shot off Mike Myers that lands in Arizona's bullpen.

The Cardinals lost to the Diamondbacks 4 to 1. They managed only five hits. Starter Luke Weaver pitched six and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts. After the game, Yadi talked about why things got heated with the Diamondback's manager.

"You can't talk to a player like that, or umpire. You can't talk to anybody like that. You have to be a professional, he wasn't a professional." said Yadier Molina.

"Did that take you by surprise?" asks a reporter.

"Of course, it was right on the corner and when he called me a mother****** twice, I mean I'll react the way that I react. If you're gonna call mother****** to a guy, you gotta be ready to fight," said Yadier Molina.

Molina later posted this image to his Instagram account: