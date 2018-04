Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Saint Louis University and the Urban League are sponsoring a career fair for former offenders Tuesday. It's the first career fair of its kind in a decade.

More than 80 companies and social service agencies will be on hand for job seekers. The event will be held from 9am to 1pm at the Chaifetz Arena on SLU Campus.

Partnership For Success (Ex-Offender) Job Fair

9:00am - 1:00pm Tuesday, April 10th

Chaifetz Arena

1 S. Compton Ave.

Midtown St. Louis

636-489-5400