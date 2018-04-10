× One dead and one injured after car crashes into tree at Old 21 and Old Lemay Ferry

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO — One vehicle is involved in a fatal crash at Old 21 and Old Lemay Ferry Road. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

One person was killed, another person is in serious condition. There are reports that an air medic helicopter is flying to the area to rescue the other victim.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Here is the area of that fatal crash in Jefferson County @fox2now pic.twitter.com/OGpl367Rx0 — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) April 10, 2018