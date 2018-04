× Candle to blame for Jennings house fire

JENNINGS, MO — A candle is likely to blame for starting another fire Tuesday morning in Jennings. It started before 5:30am at a home on Theodore Avenue near Jennings Station Road.

A homeowner tells FOX 2 that she lit a candle while studying and then fell asleep. When she woke up the house was on fire.

The fire was contained to one room and everyone was able to get out of the house safely.