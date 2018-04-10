× Dominican teen battling leukemia will throw first pitch at Cards game

ST. LOUIS, MO — A teen girl battling leukemia will be among those throwing out a ceremonial first pitch tonight at the Cardinals game.

St. Louis doctors found 17-year- old Camille Fernandez on a November medical mission to the Dominican Republic. The trip was sponsored in part by the Tsunami Waves Foundation, founded by Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez.

Fernandez was brought to St. Louis last December for chemotherapy, then a bone marrow transplant. Now she’ll pitch for the Cardinals on the same night Martinez gets the start against the Brewers.