Groundbreaking for improvements to Jefferson Elementary School Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Normandy Schools Collaborative breaks ground Tuesday on improvements at Jefferson Elementary School. They will be building a new library media center, new entrances, and new studios for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math classes.

The money comes from the passage of the Prop N bond issue.

A similar groundbreaking is planned one week from today at Washington Elementary School on north Hanley Road.