ST. LOUIS, MO — Would you know what to look for in you suspect your child is getting into drugs? A free educational program for parents will be held Tuesday at Hazelwood North Middle School from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

It's called, Hidden in Plain View. Parents will be able to go through an interactive display of a teenager's bedroom and learn about items which could signal the start of a drug problem.

More information: talkaboutitstl.com

Call: 314.962.3456