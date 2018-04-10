× ‘Hot poker’ conservative host’s radio show suspended

NEW YORK – A conservative commentator who resigned from a St. Louis TV station after sending a threatening tweet about a 17-year-old survivor of a Florida high school shooting also is off the radio airwaves.

Entercom spokeswoman Esther-Mireya Tejeda said Tuesday that Jamie Allman’s show on KFTK-FM has been taken off the air while the company “looks into the matter.” Entercom has been operating KFTK-FM since last month. The station previously was owned by Emmis Communications.

The announcement came one day after Sinclair Broadcast Group said Allman’s resignation has been accepted and that his show on KDNL-TV had been canceled.

Businesses pulled advertising from Allman’s shows after he tweeted last month he would use “a hot poker” to sexually assault David Hogg. Hogg has strongly advocated for stricter gun control since 17 people were killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at his school in Parkland, Florida.