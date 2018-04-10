Judge orders lawyers to stop talking about MO Governor’s criminal case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Eric Greitens lawyers today said the Governor is now defenseless. They questioned how he can even answer legislators who are about to release an investigative report.

The Circuit Attorney’s office says this will help ensure a fair trial and cut down on what it alleges is the defense using the media to try its case.

We are now one month away from the criminal trial, with Missouri’s Governor facing a felony invasion of privacy charge. Greitens admitted an affair to Fox 2, but denied blackmail.

Today’s hearing was spurred by the defense team’s motion Monday. The Governor’s lawyers quoted from a deposition in which his former mistress reportedly said she may have remembered seeing a phone in a dream.

Prosecutors accused the defense of wasting the court’s time and cherry picking from a nine-hour deposition. Then the woman’s attorney said the same and argued to release the entire transcript so the public can learn all of the truth.

However today, the Judge ordered the parties to stop talking and asked that he get a chance to review motions before they’re made public. He also said he’s going to tighten the rules on what’s filed publicly so that we don’t see anything that might not make it into the courtroom.

After the hearing, we caught up with Greitens’ Attorney Jim Martin who repeated, “We’re not going to talk to the press because the Judge has asked us not to talk to the press.”

Media attorney Mark Sableman explained what this means to the public. He said, “Well they’re still going to get information because all the documents are still going to be filed publicly except for attachments. They’re just not going to get attorneys talking about the substance of discovery materials. The Judge thought that would be too much and that that would taint the jury pool.”

The defense asked the Judge if he could also tell legislators to keep quiet until the Governor gets his day in court. The Judge said he could only control this case but said that he assumes those legislators are considering what happened in court, before releasing a report.