× Man accused of breaking into home to snatch his baby daughter

ST. LOUIS, MO — A man is accused of breaking into a home in north St. Louis and trying to snatch his two-month-old daughter.

According to court documents, the baby’s mother and grandmother intervened to protect the baby. That’s when Christopher Miller reportedly choked the baby’s mother, causing the grandmother to strike him in the head with a hammer.

Court documents say Miller left but quickly returned with a gun.

The terrified family hid in the basement and eventually ran through the basement’s door to find help.

Miller is now in police custody.