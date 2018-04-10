× Man in custody for trespassing at Belleville school campuses

BELLEVILLE, IL – A man is accused of trespassing a school in Belleville. He is in police custody.

Police say the man was spotted on the campus of Westhaven School and at Central Junior High School where he was looking into windows. When police arrived they arrested the 28-year-old man. He never got inside a school.

During the incident, Westhaven students were brought inside and all perimeter doors at central junior high were locked.