× Missouri to receive $100 million in disaster relief

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri will receive more than $100 million in federal funds for disaster relief in response to severe flooding across the state during the past few years.

The money, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is part of a Community Development Block Grant.

A little more than half of the money, $58.5 million, will go toward fixing bridges, roads and other rebuilding projects. More than $41 million will be used for preventative measures, such as demolishing structures that have repeatedly flooded.

Gov. Eric Greitens says in a news release that some community projects have already been approved.

The money was appropriated by the budget deal Congress passed in February.