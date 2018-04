× NASCAR trucks testing track at Gateway Motorsports Park

MADISON, IL — NASCAR truck drivers will be on the track Tuesday and Wednesday at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois. They’ll be testing the new pavement at the park which was installed before the Indy car race last summer.

The NASCAR trucks have never competed on the new track. The test is in advance of the “Gateway 200” truck race June 23rd. You can watch the tests runs for free from 9am to 5pm.