'Orange is the New Black' star to speak at Webster University about transgender issues

ST. LOUIS, MO — Laverne Cox, one of the stars on the Netflix show, Orange is the New Black, will be in St. Louis Tuesday night.

Cox will be speaking at Webster University’s Grant Gymnasium at 6pm.

Cox’s talk will explore transgender rights and her journey as being the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a primetime Emmy award. It’s $20 dollars to attend and $10 dollars for staff and students.