Red Cross helping victims of Ellisville condo fire

ELLISVILLE, MO — The American Red Cross is helping one adult and four children following a deadly fire in Ellisville. They will be at the Carmel Wood Condos in Ellisville Tuesday morning with food and other necessities for the displaced individuals.

One man died after falling from a burning apartment while trying to escape the flames and smoke. That deadly fire is now under investigation by the state and metro bomb and arson squad.

At one point 74 firefighters from five different agencies were on the scene at the Caramel Woods Condos.