State capital braces for Greitens report finding Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The public will soon learn more about the invasion of privacy accusations against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. A Special House Investigative Committee in Jefferson City will release its report at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

That committee met in closed session Tuesday. Members have remained silent about their findings. One of the committee members, State. Rep. Gina Mitten, (D) Richmond Heights said the committee has done its work in a non-partisan way.

“Every member of this committee takes the job very seriously,” said Mitten. “We are focusing on the investigation under the parameters of the resolution and we take that very seriously and are doing our work in that regard.”

The report will be made available on the Missouri House website.