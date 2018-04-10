× US Justice department approves Bayer’s $62.5 billion purchase of Monsanto

ST. LOUIS, MO — A blockbuster deal between German pharmaceutical company, Bayer and Creve Couer based Monsanto.

The US Department of Justice approved Bayer’s $62.5 billion dollar deal to buy Monsanto Monday. Under the deal, Bayer agreed to sell more assets to win antitrust approval.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the takeover would create a company with a share of more than a quarter of the world’s seed and pesticides market.

Farmers believe this merger would put them in tough positions by spiking seed and chemical prices.