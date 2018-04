Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A house in Jennings catches fire again early Tuesday morning. Heavy flames ripped through the house on Hamilton Avenue near West Florissant around 1:30am.

Firefighters put out a smaller fire there, around 8pm Monday.

The home is vacant, but neighbors were awakened to the larger fire Tuesday morning.

Bomb and arson investigators have been called to investigate. Firefighters aren't sure if the fire rekindled or was set.