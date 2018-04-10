Yadi and D-Backs manager get suspensions for Sunday’s ‘vulgar’ incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Major League Baseball is punishing Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina for an incident during last Sunday afternoon's game at Busch Stadium. They have each been issued a one-game suspension.

Lovullo’s suspension will be served Tuesday night, when the D-backs are to continue their series at San Francisco. Molina’s suspension had been scheduled to be served tonight when the Cardinals continue their home series with Milwaukee. However, he has elected to file an appeal. The discipline issued to Molina will be held until the process is complete.

During the top of the second inning, AJ Pollock was called out on strikes. Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo came out to argue and got ejected. Then he said something vulgar to Yadier Molina and things got heated. Both benches cleared but no punches were thrown.

The Cardinals lost to the Diamondbacks 4 to 1 during Sunday's game. They managed only five hits. Starter Luke Weaver pitched six and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts. After the game, Yadi talked about why things got heated with the Diamondback's manager.

"You can't talk to a player like that, or umpire. You can't talk to anybody like that. You have to be a professional, he wasn't a professional." said Yadier Molina.

"Did that take you by surprise?" asks a reporter.

"Of course, it was right on the corner and when he called me a mother****** twice, I mean I'll react the way that I react. If you're gonna call mother****** to a guy, you gotta be ready to fight," said Yadier Molina.

Molina later posted this image to his Instagram account: