Attorney Josh Hawley calls on Greitens to resign

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – After a bombshell report released by the House Special Legislative Investigative Committee Wednesday, Missouri Attorney General Hawley has called on Greitens to resign.

The committee began its investigation after the governor was indicted in February. Greitens is accused of taking a nude photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, without that woman’s consent.

The woman, identified as Gov. Greitens’ former hairdresser, testified that the governor was physically aggressive toward her on more than one occasion over the course of the affair.

She said Greitens spanked, slapped, and shoved her in separate get-togethers.

In a statement Hawley stated the following:

“The House Investigative Committee’s Report contains shocking, substantial, and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing by Governor Greitens. The conduct the Report details is certainly impeachable, in my judgment, and the House is well within its rights to proceed on that front. But the people of Missouri should not be put through that ordeal. Governor Greitens should resign immediately.”