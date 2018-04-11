× Cardinals game streaming live on Facebook – Watch here

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals wrap up their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday afternoon.

The game won’t be broadcast on television, but fans can watch it live on Facebook.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Adam Wainwright will start the game on the mound.

The Cardinals are 5-6 on the season and 3.5 games behind the NL Central Division leaders, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB TV is responsible for the Facebook stream.

You can watch the stream–beginning at 11:50 a.m.–by clicking here.