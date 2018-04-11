× Carpenter’s Walk Off Home Run Beats Brewers in 11 Innings

On a cold Tuesday night, Matt Carpenter’s two run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning gave the brave, freezing Cardinals fans what they came to Busch Stadium to see, a Redbirds victory. The Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 in 11 innings thanks to Carpenter’s second home run of the season. The Cardinals came back from deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 before Carpenter’s big blast ended the marathon. A bases loaded walk to Yairo Munoz gave the Cards their first run. Tommy Pham scored on a wild pitch to tie the score at 2-2. Greg Garcia delivered a key two single to knot the game at 3-3.

Dominic Leone got the win in relief for the Cardinals, now 5-6 on the young season.

The Redbirds wrap up the home stand with a Wednesday afternoon game against the Brewers. First pitch is at 12:15 PM.