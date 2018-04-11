× ‘Chess After Dark’ is an after-hours party during the US Championships

ST. LOUIS, MO — “Chess After Dark” will be an after-hours party during the 2018 U.S. and U.S. Women’s Chess Championships in the Central West End Monday, April 23rd starting at 7pm. Enjoy a fun night filled with glow in the dark chess games, food, drinks, music, and more. This event is for people ages 21 and over.

An exciting exhibition match featuring chess Grandmasters will be held. There is also will be blitz and simul chess games. DJ Nune will also be spinning tunes from 7pm to 9pm.

Reservations are required. Hors-d’oeuvres and refreshments are provided.

