City of Dellwood ends contract with County Police and joins North County Police Cooperative

DELLWOOD, MO - The City of Dellwood will start seeing new officers patrolling its streets and neighborhoods. This comes after the city decided to end its contract with the St. Louis County Police Department and join forces with the North County Police Cooperative.

County police had taken over when the city’s own police department disbanded six years ago.

“St. Louis County Police is a great police department,” said police chief Tim Swope, “they are a little bit more expensive than what we provide, we are bare bones, we have the precinct commander working the streets and we don’t have a lot of glitz and glamor.”

Officers spent the day Wednesday knocking on doors, greeting and introducing themselves to businesses and residents.

“It allows us to begin to feel a little safer knowing that the police are really on our side and maybe help get rid of the negative image that they’ve been having about police officers,” said Barbara McRoberts of Ferguson.

“They care about the community and they are not here to just do their job and leave, they are here to actually better the community,” said Ezzeldeen Hamdan, who works in the city.

The co-op plans to hire 12 new officers just for the City of Dellwood.

“Change sometimes for people is hard, so we just wanted to assure people that we are not going to miss a beat,” said Captain Clay Farmer, “it’s going to be seamless, we are going to get in here and we are going to let the residents know that we are here for them.”

In a statement to FOX 2, Chief Jon Belmar said:

“It has been an absolute pleasure serving the City of Dellwood for the past six years. Whether through efforts to address crime, Police Athletic League activities, or other community events, we have built many strong relationships with the citizens there.”